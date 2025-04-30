Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Studios for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
37
Sutomore
3
Pecurice
3
4 properties total found
Studio apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 40 m²
40 m2 with a terrace. Two studios for sale in Sutomore, in a very promising location: nea…
$68,639
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 room studio apartment in Celuga, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Celuga, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 6
ID-2200 For sale: Studio apartment (1+0) in a new residential building in Bar. Locatio…
$62,964
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 11
ID-2150 Studio Apartments for Sale in Block H of the New Residential Complex near Beaches…
$51,417
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 room studio apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2261 For Sale: A Small Studio in Sutomore. Location: Sutomore, Bar Municipality. …
$38,916
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
