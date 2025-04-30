Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Studios for Sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

Bar
37
Sutomore
3
Pecurice
3
7 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pecurice, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Apartment with sea and mountain views in the Sveti Luka complex – 3rd floor – 46 m2 – spacio…
$108,764
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/6
ID-2271 Studio with Sea View for Sale in a New Building in Bar, Montenegro A stylish …
$125,132
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
ID-2273  Studio with Luxury Terrace for Sale in Bar, Montenegro  For sale: a unique s…
$146,699
1 room studio apartment in Bar, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
For sale separate rooms in mini hotel 300 m from the sea, Vidikovac Plot 600m2 Structure:…
$56,696
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pecurice, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Studio apartment with stunning sea view in the Sveti Luka complex – 3rd floor – 46 m2 – spac…
$113,401
1 room studio apartment in Dobra Voda, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/3
ID-2025 Studio Apartment in Dobran Voda Resort with Pool For sale is a studio apartmen…
$77,080
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Pecurice, Montenegro
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Pecurice, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Apartment with sea and mountain views in the Sveti Luka complex – 1st floor – 42 m2 – spacio…
$93,638
