Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Investment

Investment property in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

сommercial properties
78
hotels
44
offices
5
ready business
5
Investment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Investment 50 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Investment 50 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 50 m²
For sale salon hairdresser and massage + cosmetological room in the city center Bar Room in…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Telegram Write in Telegram
Investment 130 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Investment 130 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
Welcome to the opportunity to own a thriving business – a popular café located in the heart …
$46,505
Leave a request
Investment in Canj, Montenegro
Investment
Canj, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for obt…
$486,520
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go