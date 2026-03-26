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Business for sale in Bar Municipality, Montenegro

сommercial properties
78
hotels
44
offices
5
investment properties
3
Established business Delete
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5 properties total found
Established business 480 m² in Miljevci, Montenegro
Established business 480 m²
Miljevci, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 4
Mini hotel in Sutomore The hotel is located in the city of Sutomore. 4-storey aparthotel, ha…
$550,457
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Established business 744 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Established business 744 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 744 m²
Magnificent hotel in the city of Bar, the hotel has four floors, on the first floor there is…
$915,497
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Established business 200 m² in Bar, Montenegro
Established business 200 m²
Bar, Montenegro
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Apart-hotel with commercial premises in a unique and historical place of the ancient part of…
$509,897
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Established business 715 m² in Sutomore, Montenegro
Established business 715 m²
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 715 m²
Cozy modern hotel, located among pine trees and cypresses in the small town of Sutomore, onl…
$2,20M
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Established business 330 m² in Canj, Montenegro
Established business 330 m²
Canj, Montenegro
Area 330 m²
Mini hotel in the resort village of Chan. The hotel has 10 studio apartments with terraces o…
$405,600
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