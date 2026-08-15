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Penthouses for sale in Malta

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Saint Julian's
16
Sliema
23
Msida
10
Central Region
178
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672 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Situated in one of Birkirkara's most sought-after residential areas, this bright and airy pe…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A lovely 3rd floor penthouse for long let in Zebbug Malta.  It consists of kitchen/dining/li…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
For Sale on Plan 2-Bedroom Penthouse in Sliema A fantastic opportunity to secure a modern …
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mġarr, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mġarr, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Ready-to-Move-Into Penthouse in Beautiful Mgarr Discover this exceptional 3-bedroom, 2-bath…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large penthouse is being sold finished excluding doors and bathrooms. It comprises a spaci…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Nadur, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nadur, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury PENTHOUSE with Stunning Sea Views in Nadur, Gozo Set in one of Nadurs most sought-af…
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TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom penthouse located in an excellent area of Ta Giorni St Julians, perfect as a fam…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Mosta Spacious 1-Bedroom + 1 study Penthouse with Country Views New PH situated in a sough…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Penthouse for Sale on Plan in a sought-after area of Msida, offering a spacious and p…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
For Sale Penthouse in Marsalforn, Gozo (Shell Form) Situated within a modern two-building c…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Still on plan large apartments in Marsaskala with terraces overlooking ODZ , Garages optiona…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Għajnsielem, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Għajnsielem, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Ghajnsielem, Gozo Penthouse | 106.4m² Internal | 3 Bedrooms | Shell Form Set in a prime ar…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Pietà, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Modern and stylish penthouse in Pietà, finished to high standards and ready to move into. Th…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Qala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Qala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom Penthouse in Qala Gozo, very central and close to all amenities. This property c…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Venera, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A choice of 2 brand new Penthouses in a small block, situated in a very quiet area in Santa …
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Nadur, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nadur, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse For Sale in Nadur 138m², 2 Bedrooms (Shell Form) Elevate your lifestyle with thi…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 3 bedroom Penthouse  in Sliema very central and close to all amenties. Two minutes away fr…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Bright and airy spacious PENTHOUSE in a prime location in Sliema.Having front and back terra…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Qala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Qala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
SPACIOUS PENTHOUSE OVERLOOKING ODZ COUNTRY VIEWS - SERVICED WITH A COMMUNAL POOL Property La…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Qawra, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Qawra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Located few steps away from the sea, in the popular town of Qawra. The site comprises of two…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
GZIRA, EXCEPTIONAL THREE BEDROOM PENTHOUSE FOR SALE A remarkable residence offering outstand…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Xewkija, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Xewkija, Malta
Bedrooms 2
For Sale Penthouse in Xewkija, Gozo Discover exceptional outdoor living with this impressiv…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New 3-Bedroom Penthouse for Sale Discover this spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom penthouse, of…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dingli, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dingli, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A large Penthouse, measuring approximately 158sqm located in this peaceful village of Dingli…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Discover luxury living in this exceptional three-bedroom penthouse, designed to impress with…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse on the outskirts of birzebbuga 3 bedroom 2 terraces Block of four
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Penthouse in Fgura, Malta
Penthouse
Fgura, Malta
A spacious 2-bedroom, 3-bathroom penthouse, currently on plan and offered in shell form, loc…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Qormi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
squareish Penthouse with Huge Terrace On Plan An exceptional opportunity to acquire a spac…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mqabba, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mqabba, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spectacular 3-Bed, 3-Bath Penthouse in Mqabba with Majestic ODZ Views Experience the pinnac…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Qormi, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
1 bedroom (with ensuite), walk-in wardrobe, main bathroom with mechanical ventilation,  K/D …
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Properties features in Malta

with Garage
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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