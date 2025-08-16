Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Msida, Malta

Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
For sale in the sought village of Msida is this brand-new housing complex near University of…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A Brand New Block consisting of two available 2 bedroom penthouses in Msida. Prime location.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A Penthouse in a quiet area in Msida, yet close to all amenities. Accomodation comprises of …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom Penthouse in Msida very central and close to all amenities. This property compri…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning Penthouse in Msida offers luxurious and modern living in the heart of Malta. W…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Corner Penthouse with Expansive Terrace and Pool** Welcome to your dream corner pe…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A penthouse in one of the most desired areas of Msida . This 3 bedrooms property makes the p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a stunning property located in the popular area of Msida. This Penthouse boasts …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This luxurious penthouse is the epitome of upscale living. With an open-plan layout, the kit…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A new development in Msida, just around the corner from the Ta Xbiex promenade. This penthou…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
This stunning Penthouse is the epitome of luxury living. Nestled in a prime location, this 1…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning penthouse, located in the desirable area of Swatar, Malta, offers luxurious li…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 1
2 Apartments adjacent to each other and a Penthouse in a very good area in Msida very close …
Price on request
Leave a request
