Penthouses for sale in Marsascala, Malta

30 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Newly built penthouse located in the heart of Kappara close to all amenities and served with…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious 3-Bedroom Semi-Detached Penthouse with Rooftop Pool in Marsaskala Discover luxury …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the exclusive Kappar Heights, this stunning corner penthouse offers the epitome o…
Price on request
TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This new development in Marsascala situated a quiet residential area in Marsascala offers a …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Marsascala Bayview Penthouse with Permits for Development into 4 units. This 3-bedroom 200s…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Marsascala, triple facade, duplex penthouse with sea and country views in a cul-de-sac. Perm…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom penthouse in Marsascala facing a green area, comprising of a very big dining, li…
Price on request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
A Corner Duplex penthouse, split into two levels at Level 4 at 3rd Floor & Level 0 at semi-G…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Two bedroom penthouse in a block of only 3 floors facing ODZ with 3 terraces having unobstru…
Price on request
Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Beautiful Penthouse in Marsascala circa 380 sqm. Accommodation consists of 4 large double be…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Sea view This stunning property is a true gem located in the beautiful coastal town of Mars…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The Bahrija penthouse is a stunning property that boasts a spacious and luxurious living spa…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful Penthouse is a dream come true for those looking for a modern and elegant liv…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom penthouse in a very nice location in Mskala.•Block of 12 partly finished with un…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New on the market, 2 bedroom + sofabed PENTHOUSE, situated 2 minutes on foot from the sea &p…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A duplex Penthouse located in a quiet residential area, enjoying distant sea views. Accommod…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large Penthouse, 3 Bedrooms with front and ack terraces, measuring approximately 137 Sqms,…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
6 th Floor 3 Bedroom Penthouse with Roof Terrace•Spacious open plan kitchen /living /dining•…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This stunning penthouse property in the desirable location of Marsascala boasts 1 bedroom an…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Malta This stunning Penthouse property, located in the charming seaside town of Marsascala,…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 3 bedroom penthouse, having two of the bedrooms with en suite, main bedroom with walk in w…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A larger than usual 3 bedroom penthouse with full roof and airspace in a very quite area of …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
A 3 bedroom penthouse, all with en suite, guest bathroom, an open plan kitchen, living and d…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Still on plan large apartments in Marsaskala with terraces overlooking ODZ , Garages optiona…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A duplex two bedroom penthouse being offered finished. On entrance one is greeted by an ope…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful larger than usual bright and airy penthouse situated in a very quite area of Mar…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A brand new penthouse in Marsascala 235sqm is bwing sold with three double bedroom one with …
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
NA
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A new development of a penthouse is being sold finished excluding internal doors and bathroo…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A 1-bedroom & 1-study penthouse in a highly sought-after area in Marsascala. The penthouse i…
Price on request
