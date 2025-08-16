Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Birżebbuġa
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Birżebbuġa, Malta

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished 3 bedroom, 159sqms penthouse located in a quiet residential area in Birzeb…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, open plan, back and front balconies
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A duplex penthouse in Birzebbugia situated on the fourth and fifth floor, comprising of a ki…
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to your dream home in the charming seaside town of Birzebbugia. This stunning pentho…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Brand new Penthouse consisting of an open plan kitchen /dining and living, 3 bedrooms, main …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Very spacious squarish layout penthouse with large outdoor areas on the market for € 255,000…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse on the outskirts of birzebbuga 3 bedroom 2 terraces Block of four
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large Penthouse in this tranquil area of Birzebbugia. Accommodation comprises of a spaciou…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Birzebbuga-- Penthouse.  Upon entering one finds a spacious Open Plan kitchen/living and din…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse in Birzebbuga offering nice seaviews. Being sold partly furnished and ready to mov…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go