Penthouses for sale in South Eastern Region, Malta

Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Introducing the newest addition to the real estate market in Zabbar - a luxurious penthouse …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Tarxien, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Tarxien, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New luxury Penthouses in a quiet area of the charming village of Tarxien. Consisting of an o…
Penthouse in Tarxien, Malta
Penthouse
Tarxien, Malta
A newly built Penthouse located in this quiet residential area of Tarxien. Accommodation com…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Floriana, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Floriana, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Experience unparalleled luxury with an exquisite 3 x two-bedroom Penthouse in Floriana, offe…
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A CORNER PENTHOUSE comprising of 1 Bedroom, 1 Large Study, Kitchen/Living, 1 Bathroom, and V…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fgura, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
A large penthouse, located in a quiet residential area in Fgura. Accomodation comprises of a…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This new development in Marsascala situated a quiet residential area in Marsascala offers a …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan a choise of Penthouses, located in a quiet residential area in Zejtun. Acc…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
ZABBAR (UCA) - 3 Bedrooms Penthouse with Airspace Open plan k/l/d Large front terrace 3 be…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A duplex Penthouse located in a quiet residential area, enjoying distant sea views. Accommod…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Newly built penthouse located in the heart of Kappara close to all amenities and served with…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This amazing Duplex Penthouse in a block of only four units, in a nice and quiet area.•Note …
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
"Discover this modern penthouse situated in a prime, central location that offers the perfec…
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A 1 bedroom Penthouse  in a central area and close to all amenities in Zejtun. This property…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A brand new penthouse in Marsascala 235sqm is bwing sold with three double bedroom one with …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom penthouse in a very nice location in Mskala.•Block of 12 partly finished with un…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large penthouse is being sold finished excluding doors and bathrooms. It comprises a spaci…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Marsascala, triple facade, duplex penthouse with sea and country views in a cul-de-sac. Perm…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Xgħajra, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Xgħajra, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This luxurious penthouse boasts a highly finished design, encompassing three spacious bedroo…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning penthouse, located on the outskirts of Zabbar, boasts a modern design that is …
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large Penthouse, 3 Bedrooms with front and ack terraces, measuring approximately 137 Sqms,…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A beautiful bright and airy penthouse situated in a quiet area but close to all amenities Th…
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A new development of a penthouse is being sold finished excluding internal doors and bathroo…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A penthouse comprising of 2 Bedrooms, Bathroom and en suite, Kitchen/Living and front Terrac…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Xgħajra, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Xgħajra, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning duplex penthouse in the quaint town of Xghajra boasts a spacious and luxurious…
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Fgura, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Fgura, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
penthouse in Fgura, 2 bedroom ,1 guest bathroom, 1 bathroom, open plan , pantry/store front …
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A duplex two bedroom penthouse being offered finished. On entrance one is greeted by an ope…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 3 bedroom penthouse, having two of the bedrooms with en suite, main bedroom with walk in w…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The Bahrija penthouse is a stunning property that boasts a spacious and luxurious living spa…
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning Penthouse in Zabbar is the perfect property for anyone seeking luxury and spac…
