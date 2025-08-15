Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Rabat, Malta

8 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Double fronted three bedroom penthouse being finished excluding doors and bathrooms. One car…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning Penthouse in Rabat, Malta offers luxury living with breathtaking views of the …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Embrace modern living in this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom penthouse in Rabat, spanning 180m2. Sold…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Penthouse in the heart of Rabat . Consisting of a large open plan with front terrace, bathro…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Elegant Penthouses with views forms part of a new development which is to be sold as finishe…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Corner Penthouse in Rabat consist with an open plan kitchen, living and dining, 2 double bed…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This ready-built shell form Penthouse 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom , box room perfect for storing y…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This property comprises of open plan Kitchen/Living/Dining, 3 Bedrooms, a master with En-sui…
Price on request
