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Hotels for sale in Malta

Northern Region
3
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4 properties total found
Hotel in Dingli, Malta
Hotel
Dingli, Malta
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
A Massive Bed and Breakfast in the heart of Dingli 7 bedrooms,15rooms in total
Price on request
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Hotel in Rabat, Malta
Hotel
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Prime Business Investment: A double-fronted Town House nestled in the heart of Rabat, Malta,…
Price on request
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Hotel in Cospicua, Malta
Hotel
Cospicua, Malta
Transforming the Hospitality Experience Welcome to the future of hospitality, where luxury …
Price on request
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Hotel in Mellieħa, Malta
Hotel
Mellieħa, Malta
Exquisite Guest House in Mellieha, Malta Discover an exceptional investment opportunity in …
Price on request
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Property types in Malta

сommercial properties
offices
investment properties
warehouses
shops
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