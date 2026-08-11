Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Gżira
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Gżira, Malta

;
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
23 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The Luxury Penthouse comprises of a large open plan living, kitchen and dining area, leading…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
GZIRA, LUXURY THREE BEDROOM PENTHOUSE FOR SALE An impressive penthouse offering exceptional …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Penthouse in Gzira! Situated a few minutes away from the Kappara flyover and just a 5 minute…
Price on request
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A newly built Penthouse in a very good area in Gzira. Accomodation comprises of a good size …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A newly built Penthouse located in this quiet residential area in Gzira. Accommodation compr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished 350 sqms Penthouse , situated in this much sough after area of Gzira. Prop…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxuriously finished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom penthouse offers modern finishes, a private pool,…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
GZIRA, EXCEPTIONAL THREE BEDROOM PENTHOUSE FOR SALE A remarkable residence offering outstand…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
GZIRA, LUXURY THREE BEDROOM PENTHOUSE FOR SALE An exceptional residence offering generous in…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
An airy 2 bedroom penthouse fully furnished (newly built) including roof and own airspace an…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Prime location in the heart of Gzira. Open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area offering …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Penthouse presently on plan to be sold highly finished including bathrooms and internal door…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Upcoming Highly finished double fronted penthouse, measuring approximatley 227sqms with a ro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
GZIRA - Penthouse Located in an excellent position just steps away from the waterfront, this…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For Sale in Gzira•Introducing Penthouse no. 16 - a luxurious and spacious living option in t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Highly finished penthouse in the best part of Gzira with a massive terrace. Large open plan …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Two Penthouses consisting of a kitchen living and dining area 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Bot…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The last 2 units units in a prestigious Block set in one of the best accessible and beautifu…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of larger than usual apartments and penthouses in this new development in the be…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful Penthouse is situated on the fourth floor a few minutes away from the seafron…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
This fully finished penthouse offers luxurious living with breathtaking side sea views for €…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A selection of larger than usual apartments and penthouses in this new development in the be…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Luxury finished  Ready to move. Open plan square shaped  AC , fitted Kitchen , Washing Machi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go