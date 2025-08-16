Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Żabbar, Malta

18 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning Penthouse offers the perfect blend of modern luxury and spacious living. With …
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A two bedroom penthouse is being sold finished excluding bathrooms and doors with country an…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
The Penthouse comprises a modern open plan kitchen/living/dining area with access to a nice …
Price on request
TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
ZABBAR (UCA) - 3 Bedrooms Penthouse with Airspace Open plan k/l/d Large front terrace 3 be…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning property offers the perfect blend of style, space, and luxury. With 3 spacious…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This amazing Duplex Penthouse in a block of only four units, in a nice and quiet area.•Note …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse with views in a nice area of Zabbar. A lovely big front terrace south facing.•3 be…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A beautiful bright and airy penthouse situated in a quiet area but close to all amenities Th…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
"Discover these modern penthouses situated in a prime, central location that offers the perf…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large penthouse is being sold finished excluding doors and bathrooms. It comprises a spaci…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
"Discover this modern penthouse situated in a prime, central location that offers the perfec…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A brand new Penthouse in Zabbar. This designer finished unit is being offered full finished …
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2 terraces This fabulous Penthouse situated in Zabbar is the perfect place to call home! Th…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning Penthouse in Zabbar is the perfect property for anyone seeking luxury and spac…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom penthouse, main with en suite, main bathroom, open plan kitchen, living and dini…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished Penthouse in Zabbar close to all amenities, with ODZ views. The penthouse …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning penthouse, located on the outskirts of Zabbar, boasts a modern design that is …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished fully detached Penthouse measuring over 305 square meters and is complimen…
Price on request
