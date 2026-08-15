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Apartments for sale in Malta

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Valletta
14
Saint Julian's
83
Sliema
124
Msida
45
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2 293 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Situated in one of Birkirkara's most sought-after residential areas, this bright and airy pe…
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3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Sliema 3-Bedroom Ground Floor Maisonette On Plan An excellent opportunity to acquire a 3-…
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3 bedroom apartment in Xewkija, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Xewkija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
XEWKIJA APARTMENTS WITH COMMUNAL POOL An exciting new residential development in Xewkija of…
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International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
4 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
4 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Marsascala Spacious 4-Bedroom Apartment in Bella Vista. New on the market! A spacious 4-bed…
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3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Sliema 3-bedroom apartments for sale on plan. Spacious, nice layout, and in a highly sought-…
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Apartment in Swieqi, Malta
Apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Modern Apartment for Sale in Swieqi Located in a sought-after residential area of Swieqi, t…
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A lovely 3rd floor penthouse for long let in Zebbug Malta.  It consists of kitchen/dining/li…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
For Sale on Plan 2-Bedroom Penthouse in Sliema A fantastic opportunity to secure a modern …
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mġarr, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mġarr, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Ready-to-Move-Into Penthouse in Beautiful Mgarr Discover this exceptional 3-bedroom, 2-bath…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large penthouse is being sold finished excluding doors and bathrooms. It comprises a spaci…
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2 bedroom apartment in Siġġiewi, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Siġġiewi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
These lovely 2 bedroom apartments having a large open plan kitchen living area leading to th…
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2 bedroom apartment in Żurrieq, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A choice of apartments on the outskirts of Zurrieq measuring app 90 sqm. Project is expected…
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3 bedroom apartment in San Ġwann, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Duplex Solitary Maisonette Welcoming entrance layout and having a Separate kitchen and l…
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3 bedroom apartment in Tarxien, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Tarxien, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
This 3-bedroom, 1 bathroom ground floor apartment in Tarxien, Malta, is an affordable option…
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3 bedroom apartment in Munxar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Munxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For Sale Elegant 3 Bedroom Residence in Xlendi, Gozo Discover refined coastal living in thi…
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2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This lovely apartment having 1 bedroom leading onto a yard and another bedroom leading to a …
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2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a stunning new addition to the market, this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Maisonette is …
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Nadur, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nadur, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury PENTHOUSE with Stunning Sea Views in Nadur, Gozo Set in one of Nadurs most sought-af…
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2 bedroom apartment in Santa Venera, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
These Santa Venera apartments offer comfortable and practical living spaces with one and two…
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3 bedroom apartment in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of 2/3 bedroom Maisionettes in Birkirkara. Very central and close to all ameniti…
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2 bedroom apartment in Mosta, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious Maisonette for Sale in Mosta 174sqm Located in a quiet and sought-after area of M…
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2 bedroom apartment in Mosta, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing a for sale property in Mosta: a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Maisonette that provides v…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom penthouse located in an excellent area of Ta Giorni St Julians, perfect as a fam…
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3 bedroom apartment in Għargħur, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Għargħur, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment is now on the new in the market and waiting …
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Mosta Spacious 1-Bedroom + 1 study Penthouse with Country Views New PH situated in a sough…
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3 bedroom apartment in Qormi, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Looking for a spacious and modern living space in Qormi? This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartmen…
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2 bedroom apartment in Valletta, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
For Sale: Exquisite Apartment in Sought-After Area of Central Valletta Located in Vallettas…
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3 bedroom apartment in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Three apartments being sold finished excluding doors and bathrooms are being built in this l…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Penthouse for Sale on Plan in a sought-after area of Msida, offering a spacious and p…
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2 bedroom apartment in Marsascala, Malta
2 bedroom apartment
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A new devlopment, centrally located in the heart of Kappara. All apartments will be sold fin…
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Property types in Malta

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Malta

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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