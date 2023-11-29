Apartments for sale in Malta

Show property on map Show properties list
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/7
ST. PAUL’S BAY – This inviting corner apartment, nestled within a cozy eight-unit complex, s…
€260,000
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Mellieha, Malta
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Mellieha, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
MELLIEHA: A Luxurious Duplex Maisonette with Communal Pool Access Welcome to a unique res…
€375,000
2 room apartment in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
2 room apartment
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
XEMXIJA -  A fully furnished Maisonette that exudes sophistication, complete with tasteful d…
€320,000
2 room apartment in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
2 room apartment
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/5
This stunning 2 bedroom apartment in St. Paul's Bay boasts incredible side sea views and is …
€319,000
3 room apartment in Mosta, Malta
3 room apartment
Mosta, Malta
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
Floor 4/5
€585,000
Penthouse 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Penthouse 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
ST PAUL'S BAY - New on the market is the fifth-floor fully furnished three-bedroom penthouse…
€450,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sliema, Malta
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sliema, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 4/20
Designed to encapsulate Mediterranean tranquillity, the Fort Cambridge luxury property in Ma…
€1,11M
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with bathroom, with Lift in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with bathroom, with Lift
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
This Penthouse in this sought after area of Gzira is now up for Sale.Property comprises of a…
€320,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This Penthouse forming part of a brand new block in this sought after area of St. Julians is…
€600,000
2 room apartment in Swieqi, Malta
2 room apartment
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Looking for a spacious, bright and well laid out property?This new apartment has just been f…
€420,000
1 room apartment in Saint Julian's, Malta
1 room apartment
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A new residential project of 2 bedroom apartments located in a very good area of St Julians …
€250,000
2 room apartment with balcony in Msida, Malta
2 room apartment with balcony
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
€235,000
3 room apartment with balcony in Msida, Malta
3 room apartment with balcony
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This brand new apartment in Msida is now up for sale.Property comprises of an open plan kitc…
€260,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with bathroom in Gżira, Malta
3 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with bathroom
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A brand new fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located within a quiet area of Gzira.Propert…
€360,000
Penthouse 8 rooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 8 rooms
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 5/5
NAXXAR - A highly finished, three-bedroom penthouse, being sold partly furnished and includi…
€380,000
2 room apartment in Qawra, Malta
2 room apartment
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 6/7
€197,000
3 room apartment in Mosta, Malta
3 room apartment
Mosta, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 3/5
Mosta – Situated on the outskirts of Mosta, within walking distance to the National Park, is…
€345,000
2 room apartment in Bugibba, Malta
2 room apartment
Bugibba, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 1
€219,000
2 room apartment in Qawra, Malta
2 room apartment
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
€190,000
3 room apartment in Pietà, Malta
3 room apartment
Pietà, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 4
A fourth-floor apartment for sale in one of Pieta's most sought-after areas, located on a wi…
€255,000
3 room apartment in Mellieha, Malta
3 room apartment
Mellieha, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2
MELLIEHA - Spacious ready-built three bedroom apartment forming part of a small residential …
€310,000
1 room apartment in Gżira, Malta
1 room apartment
Gżira, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
GZIRA - National Pool area. A welcoming highly finished Apartment, close to all amenities. E…
€285,000
3 room apartment in Bugibba, Malta
3 room apartment
Bugibba, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 5/1
Bugibba - An apartment situated on the fourth floor and located just a few minutes away from…
€210,000
Penthouse 6 rooms in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Penthouse 6 rooms
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 6/6
St. Paul's Bay - Located in one of the most picturesque areas in the North of Malta facing t…
€615,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator in Qawra, Malta
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 7/8
Qawra - A sixth floor Apartment ready-built apartment forming part of a new development enjo…
€230,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows in Bugibba, Malta
3 room apartment with double glazed windows
Bugibba, Malta
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
BUGIBBA. A highly finished ground floor Maisonette covering a total footprint of approximate…
€275,000
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3
St. Paul’s Bay- A brand new one-bedroom apartment built and finished located minutes away fr…
€150,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Qawra, Malta
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 5
QAWRA - A newly built apartment, with a squarish layout and full of natural light. This newl…
€185,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances in Bugibba, Malta
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with appliances
Bugibba, Malta
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
BUGIBBA. A recently refurbished and fully furnished two bedroom apartment forming part of a …
€176,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pietà, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
PIETA  – Seafront double fronted Penthouse.  This beautiful SQUARE LAYOUT penthouse consists…
€690,000
