Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Commercial
  4. Office

Offices for Sale in Malta

Central Region
4
Office Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Office in Għargħur, Malta
Office
Għargħur, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
An office space located in a prime location in Gharghur
Price on request
Leave a request
Office in Valletta, Malta
Office
Valletta, Malta
Ground floor office in a prime location in Valletta consisting of the main office room, a t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office in Sliema, Malta
Office
Sliema, Malta
A Sliema duplex office penthouse with a terrace and airspace, totalling 60sqm of area. Newly…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office in Mosta, Malta
Office
Mosta, Malta
A 350m² internal + 50m² external office space in Mosta. Offered in a furnished state, ready …
Price on request
Leave a request
Office in Msida, Malta
Office
Msida, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
Ready Built Office - Class 4A - in Central Msida. 83sqm open space including WC Finished 1…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office in Msida, Malta
Office
Msida, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
Ready built Duplex Office space in central Msida. Over 130sqm open space spread between 2 f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Office in Sliema, Malta
Office
Sliema, Malta
Prime Office Space in Sliema: Ideal for Business and Beauty ?? Location: Central Sliema ??…
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Malta

сommercial property
investment properties
Realting.com
Go