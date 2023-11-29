Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Residential
  4. Northern Region
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Northern Region, Malta

4 properties total found
Penthouse 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Penthouse 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 5/5
ST PAUL'S BAY - New on the market is the fifth-floor fully furnished three-bedroom penthouse…
€450,000
Penthouse 8 rooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 8 rooms
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 5/5
NAXXAR - A highly finished, three-bedroom penthouse, being sold partly furnished and includi…
€380,000
Penthouse 6 rooms in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Penthouse 6 rooms
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 6/6
St. Paul's Bay - Located in one of the most picturesque areas in the North of Malta facing t…
€615,000
Penthouse 7 rooms in Mellieha, Malta
Penthouse 7 rooms
Mellieha, Malta
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 375 m²
Floor 7
A stunning, furnished Duplex PENTHOUSE with full length rooftop pool-terrace  commanding pan…
€980,000
