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Penthouses for sale in Northern Region, Malta

;
Mosta
46
Saint Paul's Bay
29
Swieqi
22
Naxxar
18
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171 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mtarfa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mtarfa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Stunning 300 SQM Penthouse for Sale in Mtarfa Discover this exceptional 300 SQM freehold pe…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Situated in a highly sought-after area in Mosta, this stunning, large-footprint, square layo…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dingli, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dingli, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Swatar Spacious 3-Bedroom Penthouse with Expansive Terraces & Stunning Country Views Disco…
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New to the market is this expansive fourth-floor duplex penthouse in a luxury development. T…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bugibba, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bugibba, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Modern penthouse located in the sought-after area of Salina, offering a spacious and practic…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
MOSTA - Fully Furnished and Ready To Move Into Modern Corner Penthouse situated close to All…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
MELLIEHA - NEW ON THE MARKET - A 168 sq m Penthouse forming part of a smart new Block served…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This exceptional 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom Penthouse in prestigious San Pawl tat-Targa offers a …
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mġarr, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mġarr, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning penthouse located in the serene village of Mgarr is now available for sale. Bo…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A beautifully designed 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment situated in a sought-after area of Na…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover the pinnacle of modern Mediterranean living with this exclusive selection of four l…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A 1 bedroom Penthouse in Mosta very central and close to all amenities. This property compri…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Floor 5/2
Qawra – Duplex Penthouse for Sale | Spacious and modern property featuring 2 bedrooms with t…
$448,408
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning Penthouse in Rabat, Malta offers luxury living with breathtaking views of the …
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
SWIEQI - NEW ON THE MARKET - A 450sqm Sky Villa/Penthouse forming part of a smart new Block …
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Penthouse in Qawra, Malta
Penthouse
Qawra, Malta
FOR SALE: Stunning Penthouse in the Heart of Qawra Price: 317,500 (includes common parts & …
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Dingli, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Dingli, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Experience the perfect blend of modern luxury and traditional charm with this stunning 2-bed…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This elegant penthouse offers a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. With one bedroom and o…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury 3-Bedroom Penthouse with Pool Tas-Salini, Naxxar Price: 1,050,000 (including common …
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
?An opportunity to acquire a bright and spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom penthouse situated…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Dingli, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Dingli, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
A choice of 3 Penthouses having a spacious open plan kitchen/living/dining/ 1/2/3 bedrooms, …
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mġarr, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mġarr, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A Two Bedroom Penthouse in the heart of Zebbiegh Mgarr the property comprises of an open pla…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A luxurious finished Penthouse in Qawra. Having a squarish layout. This property comprising …
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom Penthouse in Mosta very central and close to all amenities. This property compri…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Dingli, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Dingli, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This exceptional freehold residence, including its own airspace, is situated within a quiet …
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan a spacious Penthouse in one of the best locations in Swieqi Accommodation …
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A luxuriously finished Penthouse, measuring approximately 200 sqms, located in this much sou…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Naxxar - Penthouse UCA AREA. 3 bedrooms. Front church views/back open Mdina views. Finished …
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
These two Penthouses boast unobstructed and guaranteed views of the green area landscape. Ea…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Xemxija, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Xemxija, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Currently being developed offering stunning sea views on the border of Xemxija and St Paul s…
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Properties features in Northern Region, Malta

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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