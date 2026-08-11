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Penthouses for sale in Naxxar, Malta

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18 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This exceptional 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom Penthouse in prestigious San Pawl tat-Targa offers a …
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A beautifully designed 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment situated in a sought-after area of Na…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This elegant penthouse offers a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. With one bedroom and o…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Luxury 3-Bedroom Penthouse with Pool Tas-Salini, Naxxar Price: 1,050,000 (including common …
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
?An opportunity to acquire a bright and spacious 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom penthouse situated…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Naxxar - Penthouse UCA AREA. 3 bedrooms. Front church views/back open Mdina views. Finished …
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New block including maisonettes, apartments and penthouse, in a sought after area in Naxxar.…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Located in the peaceful residential area of Birguma, this brand new 2 bedroom penthouse form…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
For Sale 4th Floor Penthouse in Naxxar Situated in a sought-after residential area of Naxx…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An exceptional three-double-bedroom penthouse situated in the highly sought-after area of Bi…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
An attractive for sale property in the desirable Naxxar area a bright, contemporary Penthou…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Naxxar new development in an exclusive complex.This modern residence offers a selection of b…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A penthouse with airspace including permits in hand to build a two bedroom apartment and an …
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Naxxar new development in an exclusive complex.This modern residence offers a selection of b…
Price on request
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Naxxar -  A brand new designer  Penthouse set in this most sought after village that will ha…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
Floor 5/5
NAXXAR - A highly finished, three-bedroom penthouse, being sold partly furnished and includi…
$376,097
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
New 2-bedroom penthouse with airspace in a quiet Naxxar residential area. High-quality finis…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Naxxar, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A one bedroom Penthouse in a brand new block of apartments situated in a central area in Nax…
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