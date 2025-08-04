Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Residential
  4. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Malta

Sliema
16
Northern Region
27
Gozo Region
34
Southern Region
51
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in one of Sliemas most prestigious streets, this rare opportunity features a double-…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover luxury living in the heart of Rabat with this exclusive townhouse. As you enter the…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Rabat, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A newly refurbished to high standards comes this beautiful townhouse in the village of Rabat…
Price on request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Marsa, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Marsa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning townhouse located in the peaceful town of Marsa offers not only a tranquil env…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Modern This stunning townhouse, located in the sought-after area of Sliema, offers a perfec…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Birżebbuġa, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Corner townhouse needs conversion 80m2 plotsize Airspace Yard Offering side sea views Just …
Price on request
Townhouse in Rabat, Malta
Townhouse
Rabat, Malta
This stunning townhouse for sale in Rabat (UCA) offers the perfect combination of modern liv…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to this stunning 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse located in the sought-after area of…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This house is located in a very quiet residential area in Rabat. It consists of a separate k…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This beautifully townhouse in the sought-after area of Birkirkara is now available for sale.…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This charming Townhouse/farmhouse is nestled in the tranquil outskirts of Zejtun, offering b…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A spacious Townhouse located in a quiet residential area Hamrun. Accommodation comprises of …
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Naxxar, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning townhouse, located in the highly sought-after area of Naxxar, is now available…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful townhouse, located in the quaint town of Birkirkara, offers a perfect blend o…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kerċem, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kerċem, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Townhouse for sale in the charming village of Kercem. This authentic property boasts four sp…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Kerċem, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Kerċem, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This Double fronted townhouse offers plenty of potential, boasting spacious interiors ready …
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Immaculately refurbished townhouse located in the Urban Conservation Area of Birkirkara. A r…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Siġġiewi, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Siġġiewi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled in the charming core of Siggiewi, this beautifully refurbished traditional townhouse…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Mellieħa, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large Townhouse on two roads in a prime location in Mellieha. Property consists of 3 store…
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Tarxien, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Tarxien, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
This newly renovated from shell Townhouse it is located in a quiet area of Tarxien, close to…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This charming Unconverted Birzebbuga townhouse is located near pretty bay and offers a uniqu…
Price on request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Saint Lawrence, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Saint Lawrence, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
This beautiful 5 bedroom townhouse in the quaint town of San Lawrenz is a charming property …
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Siġġiewi, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Siġġiewi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A Townhouse located in this peaceful village of Siggiewi. Accommodation comprises of a welco…
Price on request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Lija, Malta
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Lija, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Step back in time with this unconverted 18th-century period townhouse, located in the charmi…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Xewkija, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Xewkija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This shell form townhouse, located in Xewkija, features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a basement,…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A charming, unconverted townhouse located in the highly sought-after village of Zebbug. This…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Hamrun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse Situated in a prime location close to all amenities. Kitchen/Dining with access t…
Price on request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Munxar, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Munxar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A newly converted townhouse in the idyllic town of Munxar, Gozo is a short drive away from X…
Price on request
Townhouse in Naxxar, Malta
Townhouse
Naxxar, Malta
House for Sale in Naxxar Tucked away in silence in the charming village of Naxxar this pro…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Birgu, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Birgu, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Looking for a charming and well-maintained property in a historical location? Look no furthe…
Price on request
