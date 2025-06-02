Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in Malta

Valletta
14
Saint Julian's
143
Sliema
154
Msida
47
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/7
ST. PAUL’S BAY – This inviting corner apartment, nestled within a cozy eight-unit complex, s…
$276,905
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Qawra, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 4/7
This spacious and beautifully presented seafront apartment is situated on the fourth floor i…
$710,565
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sliema, Malta
3 bedroom apartment
Sliema, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 4/20
Designed to encapsulate Mediterranean tranquillity, the Fort Cambridge luxury property in Ma…
$1,22M
Leave a request
