Penthouses for sale in Southern Region, Malta

Qormi
18
Birżebbuġa
10
Żebbuġ
11
Żurrieq
8
93 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A two bedroom duplex Penthouse in Hamrun, very central yet in a quite area and close to all …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Qrendi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Qrendi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 3 bedroom Penthouse in Qrendi very central and close to all amenities. This property compr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żurrieq, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning Penthouse in Zurrieq offers a luxurious and spacious living experience with 3 …
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Qormi, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This beautiful Penthouse in the heart of Qormi is the perfect opportunity for an investment …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Għaxaq, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Għaxaq, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
New on market 2 penthouses in Ghaxaq. Property consist of an open plan kitchen, living, dini…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Qormi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A 2 bedroom designer  Penthouse set on in the tranquil and best area of Qormi borderling Mri…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large Penthouse in this tranquil area of Birzebbugia. Accommodation comprises of a spaciou…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse in Għaxaq, Malta
Penthouse
Għaxaq, Malta
New Penthouse On the market in Ghaxaq two bedrooms with ensuite, bathroom, open plan kitchen…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Designed to enhance your life, this stunning penthouse measures 163 SqM and forms part of a …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Hamrun - Penthouse having open plan kitchen /living/dining ,2 bedrooms main with ensuite , b…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Siġġiewi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Siġġiewi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A large finished penthouse with its own airspace in a new block in Siggiewi. The penthouse h…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Safi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Safi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A nicely finished Penthouse, measuring 212 sqms located in this peaceful village of Safi. Ac…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Qormi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom Penthouse in Qormi very central and close to all amenities this property compris…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Penthouse in a small block to be sold finished including bathrooms and internal doors. It is…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Għaxaq, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Għaxaq, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan, Penthouse located in this quiet residential area of Ghaxaq. Accommodation…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Luqa, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Luqa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Penthouse in the heart of Luqa close to all amenities and served with lift in a well kept co…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
ZEBBUG - NEW ON THE MARKET - A 134 sqm with outdoor area of around 30sqm. Penthouse forming …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Siġġiewi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Siġġiewi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
170-172sqm highly finished ,excluding bathrooms and doors. Large open plan , 3 bedroom 2 ba…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Presently on plan a choice of 1 to 2 bedroom Penthouses in a quiet area in Hamrun. Accomodat…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
This 1-bedroom Penthouse forms part of a new upcoming residence in Hamrun and is being sold …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Birzebbuga-- Penthouse.  Upon entering one finds a spacious Open Plan kitchen/living and din…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Hamrun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Hamrun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A two bedroom duplex Penthouse in Hamrun, very central yet in a quite area and close to all …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żurrieq, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żurrieq, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom Penthouse in Zurrieq. This property comprises of living/kitchen/dining, 3 bedroo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Luqa, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Luqa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A pleasant 145 square meter penthouse situated in Luqa, close to all amenities. The property…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Għaxaq, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Għaxaq, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Experience luxury living in the beautiful town of Ghaxaq with this stunning penthouse. Boast…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse in Birzebbuga offering nice seaviews. Being sold partly furnished and ready to mov…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Qormi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious 132 sqm fully-furnished Penthouse features a large open-plan kitchen/living/di…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Siġġiewi, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Siġġiewi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A Penthouse situated in Siggiewi consisting of an open plan kitchen living dining 3 bedrooms…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Luqa, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Luqa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luqa 2 bedroomed penthouse being sold on plan with ODZ views Being sold semi finished on pl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Very spacious squarish layout penthouse with large outdoor areas on the market for € 255,000…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Southern Region, Malta

