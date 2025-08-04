Show property on map Show properties list
Investment Properties for Sale in Malta

43 properties total found
Investment in Sliema, Malta
Investment
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled on one of the most prestigious and sought-after roads just moments from the seafront…
Price on request
Investment in Qrendi, Malta
Investment
Qrendi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
This Historical Palazzo over 400 years old having a majestic Torri with its bastion walled r…
Price on request
Investment in Żebbuġ, Malta
Investment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
This rare unconverted palazzo in Zebbug offers a unique opportunity to restore a 17th-centur…
Price on request
Investment in Żebbuġ, Malta
Investment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Palazzo in the sought after village of Zebbug to be sold in shell form It will become a 4 be…
Price on request
Investment in Qormi, Malta
Investment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Qormi (San Gorg Area) - One of a kind Grand Palazzo full of affresci, located in the heart o…
Price on request
Investment in Qormi, Malta
Investment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Magnificent 340 year old, 3 story townhouse in Qormi village core. 17 rooms, central courtya…
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
An unconverted 518sqm Palazzo in the heart of Valletta. Prime location. Ideal for a Boutique…
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Unique Boutique Hotel in the best part of Valletta the current cultural capital city of Euro…
Price on request
Investment in Floriana, Malta
Investment
Floriana, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Located in one of the best areas of Furjana this truly unique Palazzo has tons of potential.…
Price on request
Investment in Floriana, Malta
Investment
Floriana, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Office building in a prime area in Floriana Price is for the building as is An Extra floor c…
Price on request
Investment in Floriana, Malta
Investment
Floriana, Malta
Bedrooms 1
PALAZZO located in this upcoming prestigious village of Floriana, just a stone throw away fr…
Price on request
Investment in Rabat, Malta
Investment
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
A historical Palazzo with a Chapel in a quiet street close to Rabat centre and Mdina. The pr…
Price on request
Investment in Balzan, Malta
Investment
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
A rare opportunity to acquire a Prestigious and imposing PALAZZO, in a sought after and tran…
Price on request
Investment in Xemxija, Malta
Investment
Xemxija, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
This exquisite Palazzo in Wardija is situated in the chic village in northern Malta. In addi…
Price on request
Investment in Santa Venera, Malta
Investment
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Fully detached, corner Palazzo in the aqueduct area of St Venera. It lies in UCA (benefitin…
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Situated on one of the most desirable streets in the capital city is this unconverted, Palaz…
Price on request
Investment in Balzan, Malta
Investment
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A large Palazzo, located in the heart of this charming village of Balzan. Property consists …
Price on request
Investment in Floriana, Malta
Investment
Floriana, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
A grand Palazzo in a prime area in consisting of 25 rooms, ideal for boutique hotel. Permits…
Price on request
Investment in Żebbuġ, Malta
Investment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
The property has been structurally converted, permits for a 16 room boutique hotel consistin…
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A large Palazzo measuring around 300sqms in a Prime area in Valletta This will be on 5 or 6 …
Price on request
Investment in Lija, Malta
Investment
Lija, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
An outstanding Palazzo in the heart of Lija, comprising of a large entrance hall leading ont…
Price on request
Investment in Żejtun, Malta
Investment
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Unique Palazzino in a UCA area in Zejtun. With a footprint of 200 sqm, and a total of approx…
Price on request
Investment in Qormi, Malta
Investment
Qormi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A beautiful Palazzino having undergone extensive restoration by the current owners to preser…
Price on request
Investment in Tarxien, Malta
Investment
Tarxien, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A historical palace in the heart of Hal Tarxien comprising of four sections the left wing ga…
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Located in one of the best areas of Valletta this truly unique Palazzo has tons of potential…
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
New on the market a large Palazzo in a prime area in Valletta. Property consists of 15 rooms…
Price on request
Investment in Żebbuġ, Malta
Investment
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Beautiful Palazzo owned by a Noble family dating back to the 1600 s built on 1 tumolo of lan…
Price on request
Investment in Senglea, Malta
Investment
Senglea, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the charm of this extraordinary three-storey Palazzino, located in one of the most …
Price on request
Investment in Mosta, Malta
Investment
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 2
This grand Palazzino in Mosta features over 400sqm of space, including a 200sqm yard and gar…
Price on request
Investment in Valletta, Malta
Investment
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A corner Palazzino in one of the best areas of Valletta. Over 600sqms on 3 floors, including…
Price on request
