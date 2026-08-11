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Penthouses for sale in Saint Julian's, Malta

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16 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom penthouse located in an excellent area of Ta Giorni St Julians, perfect as a fam…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A spacious, 3 Bedroom, Penthouse in a prime location in St Julians. The Property is currentl…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful  corner Penthouse with a wrap around Terrace, consisting of 2 bedrooms on with e…
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
New on the market A lovely and bright Duplex Penthouse in a very much sought after area of S…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Ultra luxury Penthouse with jacuzzi pool enjoying outstanding Portomaso Marina views from la…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Still on Plan but will be ready in a year, Penthouse situated just off The Village having 2 …
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxuriously finished Penthouse, located in this most prestgious area of Portomaso Fully furn…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Designer finished duplex Penthouse with unobstructed views of Sliema and Balluta Bay Modern …
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A gem in the heart of St Julians a stone s throw away from Spinola Bay Duplex Penthouse over…
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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Portomaso Luxuriously finished and furnished Penthouse 500sqm enjoying spectacular marina an…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan 3 bedroom Penthouse Property consists of Entrance hall 3 double bedrooms m…
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Penthouse 5 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 5 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
A stunning penthouse built over 400sqm enjoying outstanding sea views with an interesting ou…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A 106 sqm sixth floor penthouse comprising of a kitchen.living and dining area, 3 bedrooms a…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 154sqms Penthouse situated in a very good location in St Julians Accommodation comprises o…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Seafront Penthouse being offered for sale on plan in the excellent location of Spinola Bay 1…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury Duplex Penthouse with private deck area set on approximately 230 sqm having a 167sqm …
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