Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Commercial

Сommercial property in Malta

;
Valletta
13
Saint Julian's
8
Sliema
26
Msida
30
Show more
600 properties total found
Restaurant in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Restaurant
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Restaurant Birzebbuga A spacious restaurant premises located in Birzebbuga, situated in a p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Fgura, Malta
Commercial property
Fgura, Malta
This street-level, ground-floor garage in Fgura boasts an excellent location and comfortably…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop in Qormi, Malta
Shop
Qormi, Malta
Corner shop class 4b, 65m2, in the busy area of vibrant commercial hub - Qormi. Great busine…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Gżira, Malta
Commercial property
Gżira, Malta
A 2 to 3 car garage at Level -2 (Freehold) Measurement: 11m x 5.20m
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Xewkija, Malta
Commercial property
Xewkija, Malta
This is a large garage or warehouse space under a new development. It can be attached to th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Bugibba, Malta
Commercial property
Bugibba, Malta
Bedrooms 1
An excellent opportunity to acquire a finished Restaurant in a prime area in Bugibba Good sa…
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Shop in Xagħra, Malta
Shop
Xagħra, Malta
This spacious and versatile commercial property located in Rabat, Victoria Gozo, UCA area, i…
Price on request
Leave a request
Shop in Sliema, Malta
Shop
Sliema, Malta
An excellent opportunity to acquire a spacious commercial property in one of Malta's most so…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Xagħra, Malta
Commercial property
Xagħra, Malta
It is one of only two garages left in the new development in Victoria not far from the hospi…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Attard, Malta
Commercial property
Attard, Malta
A 190sqm showroom in central area of Attard situated close to all amenities with very passin…
Price on request
Leave a request
Other in Birkirkara, Malta
Other
Birkirkara, Malta
A 10 car garage for private use in Birkirkara
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in San Ġwann, Malta
Commercial property
San Ġwann, Malta
Bathrooms count 2
Attention all business owners, investors and entrepreneurs! Take advantage of this amazing o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Żejtun, Malta
Commercial property
Żejtun, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
A 8 car street level garage in Zejtun. In a wide street and tranquil area. it comes with a b…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Għajnsielem, Malta
Commercial property
Għajnsielem, Malta
Located in Ghajnsielem, Gozo, this lock-up garage offers a rare opportunity to acquire a spa…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Sannat, Malta
Commercial property
Sannat, Malta
A garage big enough for a car and a motorbike or storage. It on the -1 level
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Iklin, Malta
Commercial property
Iklin, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A Prime Location property with continuous passing trade and great exposure Ideal for Showroo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Birkirkara, Malta
Commercial property
Birkirkara, Malta
A 192 sqms, modern furnished Office located in a prime area in Birkirkara, easy access from …
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Santa Venera, Malta
Commercial property
Santa Venera, Malta
A street level garage with a small yard and a toilet. Approximately 3.6 X 13 Mt
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Birkirkara, Malta
Commercial property
Birkirkara, Malta
A 3 floors finished  class 4 shop in a central area of Birkirkara in a good passing trade. E…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Xagħra, Malta
Commercial property
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A shop situated in a prime location in Gozo
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Marsascala, Malta
Commercial property
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Contemporary Apartments and Penthouse for Modern Living. A stylish new development offering…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Swieqi, Malta
Commercial property
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Whole Block of Apartments for sale ( fully furnished ) Swieqi An outstanding investment op…
Price on request
Leave a request
Other in San Ġwann, Malta
Other
San Ġwann, Malta
A 2 parking spaces available in San Gwann in a very central area
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Paola, Malta
Commercial property
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A two-bedroom Apartment and Penthouse ( own airspace ) in Paola. The property is thoughtfull…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Naxxar, Malta
Commercial property
Naxxar, Malta
A large 5/6 car street level garage with a small backyard. It's 13ft X 66ft with a high ceil…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Żabbar, Malta
Commercial property
Żabbar, Malta
"Discover these garages situated in a prime, central location that offers the perfect balanc…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Tarxien, Malta
Commercial property
Tarxien, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A development block in Tarxien is available for sale, offering a great investment opportunit…
Price on request
Leave a request
Other in Xagħra, Malta
Other
Xagħra, Malta
A spacious 2-car private garage is available at Level -2, providing secure off-street parkin…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Żebbuġ, Malta
Commercial property
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
Zebbug Semi Commercial garages Class 5B with Toilets * 88sqm 500k * 104sqm 600k * 119sqm 800…
Price on request
Leave a request
Commercial property in Senglea, Malta
Commercial property
Senglea, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This unique investment corner block on the seafront of Senglea having a large garage with or…
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Malta

restaurants
hotels
offices
investment properties
warehouses
shops
Realting.com
Go