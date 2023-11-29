Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Malta

1 property total found
Commercial in Qormi, Malta
Commercial
Qormi, Malta
Area 13 000 m²
Number of floors 8
Q HUB Q HUB is located in the commercial heart of Qormi and on completion will become …
€30,00M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir