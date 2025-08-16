Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. San Ġwann
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in San Ġwann, Malta

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A new development of a block of penthouse that be completion in 2025 is being sold Finished …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 3
San Gwann 3 bedroom Penthouse just being build and being sold finished. Including bathrooms …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse
San Ġwann, Malta
A stunning two bedroom penthouse, which boasts an outdoor area of 152sqm, which will be fitt…
Price on request
Leave a request
Tut TravelTut Travel
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A new development in San Gwann, within walking distance to shops and all amenities. Penthou…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A 2-bedroom penthouse in central San Gwann. Still under construction, it will be ready by th…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse, located in this quiet residential area in San Gwann. Accommodation comprises of a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Brand new development, located in a very quiet area of San Gwann. This 1 bedroom corner pent…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Experience the perfect balance of luxury and convenience in this stunning 6th floor 1-bedroo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
BARGAIN PRICES IN SAN GWANN!!!!•IDEAL FOR FIRST TIME BUYERS OR RENTAL INVESTMENT!!!•One Bedr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A nicely finished Penthouse in a block of only 3 units enjoying valley and distant sea views…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Ġwann, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Ġwann, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom Penthouse in San gwann. Located in a quite area yet close to all amenities. This…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go