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Penthouses for sale in Żejtun, Malta

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8 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Corner Penthouse in one of Zejtuns quietest areas, offering generous living space across 142…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A penthouse comprising of 2 Bedrooms, Bathroom and en suite, Kitchen/Living and front Terrac…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A CORNER PENTHOUSE comprising of 1 Bedroom, 1 Large Study, Kitchen/Living, 1 Bathroom, and V…
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OneOne
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A 1 bedroom Penthouse  in a central area and close to all amenities in Zejtun. This property…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning penthouse is every homeowners dream come true! Located in the charming town of…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Exciting Penthouse Opportunity in Zejtun! This spacious penthouse boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathr…
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan a choise of Penthouses, located in a quiet residential area in Zejtun. Acc…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żejtun, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A PENTHOUSE comprising of 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom and en suite, Kitchen/Living and Large Terr…
Price on request
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