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Villas for sale in Malta

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Northern Region
85
Gozo Region
5
South Eastern Region
11
Southern Region
7
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144 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Introducing a superb Villa available as a for sale property in shell form, family-friendly a…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
ATTARD | EXCLUSIVE SOLE AGENCY | LUXURY FULLY DETACHED VILLA WITH POOL - Only with Excel Hom…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This Villa offers you the ultimate opportunity to own a slice of paradise. Nestled in the st…
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Villa in Rabat, Malta
Villa
Rabat, Malta
Elegant Semi-Detached Villa in Tal-Virtù, Rabat Set on a generous 340sqm plot in one of Rab…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
This Villa offers you the ultimate opportunity to own a slice of paradise. Nestled in the st…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in a quiet and prestigious area of Attard, this modern villa spans five levels, offe…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This Villa offers you the ultimate opportunity to own a slice of paradise. Nestled in the st…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Experience luxury living at its finest. Villa(4A) is on a 500sqm plot boasts a spacious 3-be…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A fully detached villa enjoying beautiful country and sea views situated in one of the islan…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Iklin, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Iklin, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
This stunning 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom villa offers a luxurious and spacious living space. Set …
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Attard – Misrah Kola A rare opportunity to acquire a freehold Semi-Detached Villa in Mi…
$1,41M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 700 m²
An exquisitely restored Detached Farmhouse in a charming Hamlet on the outskirts of Rabat, M…
$4,16M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A Modern Fully Detached Villa finished to high standards and set in a very quiet residential…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Villa for Sale Mosta Located in one of Mostas most sought-after villa areas, this e…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Semi-Detached Villa sold in shell Form, measuring approximately 360 sqm in this much sought …
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Balzan, Malta
Villa 6 bedrooms
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Majestic Detached Villa spanning nearly 1,000 sqm with unparalleled architectural presence. …
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 8
Area 2 371 m²
Number of floors 3
The property is a 2,371sqm detached villa with surrounding landscape areas, a terraced roof …
$10,69M
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
An Imposing Fully Detached Villa in Prestigious Mensija Situated in one of Maltas most soug…
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
An outstanding Villa on a massive plot in Malta's most exclusive area. This outstanding prop…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Luqa, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Luqa, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
An impeccably kept Villa , measuring approximately 1000sqms. Accommodation comprises of a we…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Impeccably kept Villa in this prestigious area of San Pawl tat-Targa. Property consists of a…
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa 7 bedrooms
Mellieħa, Malta
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
A standalone seven-bedroom villa located within the highly desirable Santa Maria Estate in M…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Set within the established enclave of Santa Maria Estate in Mellieha, this Fully Detached Vi…
$2,43M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Villa 6 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Discover this exquisite corner detached villa in KAPPARA, meticulously finished to the highe…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Birżebbuġa, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Birżebbuġa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A Villa In Birzebbugia measuring 5 tumoli of land
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A rare opportunity to acquire a Semi Detached villa, being offered in shell form, ideal for …
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Villa in San Ġwann, Malta
Villa
San Ġwann, Malta
Set within the sought-after Monterosa Gardens, this exceptional villa is being offered at pr…
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Venera, Malta
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
SANTA VENERA Set in a central, highly accessible neighborhood, this impressive fully detach…
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Villa in Mellieħa, Malta
Villa
Mellieħa, Malta
Situated in one of Melliehas most sought-after villa areas, these properties sit on plots me…
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Naxxar, Malta
Villa 3 bedrooms
Naxxar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This villa located in Birguma features a spacious open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area…
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Properties features in Malta

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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