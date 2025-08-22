Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Swieqi, Malta

34 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse3bedroom being offered finished excluding bathrooms & internal doors. Being on two …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A one of a kind 3 bedroom duplex penthouse with 100sqm terraces presently on plan to be sold…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse having 110 sqm situated in a quiet part of Swieqi being sold highly finished inclu…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
An amazing Penthouse finished to the highest specifications which includes intelligent light…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stylish 330m² brand-new penthouse in Swieqi offers a modern and luxurious living enviro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
3 Bedroom Penthouse in Swieqi having an internal Area of 124Sqm, with an external area of 13…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished Penthouse measuring approximately 113 sqms situated in a very prestigious …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An exquisitely designer finished  PENTHOUSE in one of the most prestigious areas of Madliena…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This modern and spacious penthouse apartment is perfect for those seeking an open plan livin…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A Luxury corner penthouse set in the sought after village of Ta L - Ibrag . As you enter you…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan a spacious Penthouse in one of the best locations in Swieqi Accommodation …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
A one bedroom Penthouse, located in this prime area of Swieqi. Semi finished excluding bathr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A 2 bedroom 105 sqm penthouse on plan. Penthouse is to be sold finished including bathrooms …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A two bedroom penthouse situated in Swieqi very central and close to all amenities. Accommod…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Large 2 bedroom Penthouse situated in a very good area of Swieqi and being sold highly finis…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse in the heart of Swieqi set on the 3rd floor having its own airspace and a three ca…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in vibrant and highly sought-after town of Swieqi , we present this new development …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
A choice of 2 penthouses comprising of a large open plan kitchen living dining leading to a …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan duplex 3 bedroom penthouses having main with en suite main bathroom an ope…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A luxuriously finished Penthouse, measuring approximately 200 sqms, located in this much sou…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A Designer finished Modern Penthouse situated in this most prestigious area of Swieqi having…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of 2 x 2 bedroom penthouses, main with en-suite & walk in, main bathroom, laundr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Highly finished and furnished bright penthouse FOR SALE in a block of only 3 units, locate…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A very modern penthouse for sale in this sought after area of Swieqi. It consists of kitche…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A large Penthouse measuring approximately 235sqms in this much sought after area in Swieqi h…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 3 bedroom apartment, main and second bedroom both with en suite, main bathroom, and an ope…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Last remaining, 130sqm, 2 bedroom, Penthouse with a 37sqm terrace in the much sought after a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
SWIEQI - NEW ON THE MARKET - A 450sqm Sky Villa/Penthouse forming part of a smart new Block …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A brand new Penthouse with 132sqm terrace and a 20 sqm splash pool situated in this much sou…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Swieqi, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A Penthouse consisting of an open plan kitchen living and dining Main bedroom with walk in w…
Price on request
Leave a request
