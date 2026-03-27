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Shops for sale in Malta

Central Region
6
Southern Region
3
15 properties total found
Shop in Sliema, Malta
Shop
Sliema, Malta
Sliema Prime Commercial Street Level with Office permit ( owner gives permission to change c…
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Shop in Msida, Malta
Shop
Msida, Malta
A shop is available for sale in Msida. The property is fully finished and ready for immediat…
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Shop in Valletta, Malta
Shop
Valletta, Malta
Located in the iconic Republic Street, this shop sits in the most popular shopping area in V…
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Shop in Mosta, Malta
Shop
Mosta, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
Commercial Shops for Sale Mosta An excellent opportunity to acquire Class 4B commercial sh…
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Shop in Gżira, Malta
Shop
Gżira, Malta
Brand new finished commercial property in a busy road Gzira Ideal for both shop or office Gr…
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Shop in Fgura, Malta
Shop
Fgura, Malta
A brand-new commercial shop is being built for Class 4B use, offering a finished and ready-t…
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Shop in Birkirkara, Malta
Shop
Birkirkara, Malta
A shop 100 feet deep by 16 feet wide on 2 floors in a passing trade area in Birkirkara
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Shop in Munxar, Malta
Shop
Munxar, Malta
This property for sale in Munxar offers a unique opportunity to own a shop and garage in one…
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Shop in Msida, Malta
Shop
Msida, Malta
This bright and freshly finished 35 sqm shop is located in a central area of Msida, close to…
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Shop in Attard, Malta
Shop
Attard, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
A 4B class shop in Mriehel in a prime area with good passing trade ideal for a hairdresser s…
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Shop in Safi, Malta
Shop
Safi, Malta
Bathrooms count 1
This stunning property in Safi boasts luxury and convenience in one impressive package. With…
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Shop in Luqa, Malta
Shop
Luqa, Malta
A corner shop in a prime are in Luqa, with a good passing trade
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Shop in Qormi, Malta
Shop
Qormi, Malta
2 shops in Qormi in a very central area with a good passing trade, Class 4B
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Shop in Xagħra, Malta
Shop
Xagħra, Malta
This spacious and versatile commercial property located in Rabat, Victoria Gozo, UCA area, i…
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Shop in Birkirkara, Malta
Shop
Birkirkara, Malta
Welcome to this brand new, high standard, fully equipped and full of natural light shop, whi…
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Property types in Malta

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