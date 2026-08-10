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Penthouses for sale in Central Region, Malta

;
Saint Julian's
16
Sliema
23
Msida
10
Birkirkara
27
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177 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pietà, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Private Penthouse Living in Pietà | Views, Sunsets & Entertainers Terrace / Set in a quiet …
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Balzan, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 2
FREEHOLD Penthouse for Sale Balzan This stylish penthouse offers modern living in a centr…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stylish two-bedroom, two-bathroom fully furnished Penthouse offers breath-taking 360-de…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An penthouse in Birkirkara offering a well-arranged layout ideal for family living. The acco…
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Pietà, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Penthouse under construction to be completed by end of June 2020. Being sold in shell form
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Penthouse 1 bedroom in Santa Venera, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A bright penthouse in the St Venera UCA area offering an excellent opportunity to create a p…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning Penthouse in Birkirkara is a dream come true for anyone seeking luxurious livi…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Luxurious Penthouse for Sale in Sliema * Stunning Views * Fantastic Location * Highly Finish…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The Luxury Penthouse comprises of a large open plan living, kitchen and dining area, leading…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
GZIRA, LUXURY THREE BEDROOM PENTHOUSE FOR SALE An impressive penthouse offering exceptional …
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pietà, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Corner duplex Penthouse in Pieta2 bedroom with a nice terrace.block of only 5 unitsServed wi…
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Penthouse in Sliema, Malta
Penthouse
Sliema, Malta
SLIEMA APARTMENTS 7TH FLOOR: An exceptional full seventh-floor opportunity in one of Sliemas…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Balzan, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This exceptional for sale property is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Penthouse situated in…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Msida, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Msida, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Modern Penthouse for Sale on Plan in a sought-after area of Msida, offering a spacious and p…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious penthouse in Birkirkara is being sold in a finished state, excluding bathrooms…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Penthouse in Gzira! Situated a few minutes away from the Kappara flyover and just a 5 minute…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A newly built Penthouse in a very good area in Gzira. Accomodation comprises of a good size …
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lija, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Bright and airy small block Duplex Penthouse opposite an ODZ area is being sold semi-finishe…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lija, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This new development, in a beautiful area in Lija, close to all amenities and highly finishe…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Iklin, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Iklin, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom penthouse available for sale including full ownership of roof/airspa…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Iklin, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Iklin, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New on the market - A spacious brand new penthouse in a residential block of 4 served with l…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Balzan, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Options: Penthouse 1 2 Bedrooms | 2 Bathrooms Penthouse 2 3 Bedrooms | 2 Bathr…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Venera, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A selection of 2 penthouses in a well sought new development area in St Venera comprising of…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedroom Penthouse available, located in this quiet residential area in Birkirkara. Shell b…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New 3-Bedroom Penthouse for Sale Discover this spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom penthouse, of…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A newly built Penthouse located in this quiet residential area in Gzira. Accommodation compr…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Santa Venera, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This penthouse is situated in the prestigious area of Santa Venera and sits atop a well-main…
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sliema, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sliema, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A large Penthouse in a prime area of Sliema, a minute away from the promenade. Comprises a l…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Balzan, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Fourth floor Penthouse situated in the most sought after area of Balzan Being offered highly…
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A brand new Penthouse located in this quiet residential area in Attard. Accommodation compri…
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Properties features in Central Region, Malta

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