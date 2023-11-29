Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Residential
  4. Central Region
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Central Region, Malta

Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with bathroom, with Lift in Gżira, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with bathroom, with Lift
Gżira, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
This Penthouse in this sought after area of Gzira is now up for Sale.Property comprises of a…
€320,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift in Saint Julian's, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with bathroom, with Lift
Saint Julian's, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This Penthouse forming part of a brand new block in this sought after area of St. Julians is…
€600,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pietà, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pietà, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
PIETA  – Seafront double fronted Penthouse.  This beautiful SQUARE LAYOUT penthouse consists…
€690,000
