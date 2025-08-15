Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Paola, Malta

Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A highly finished Penthouse located in a quiet residential area in Paola. Accommodation comp…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Three Penthouses consisting of a kitchen living and dining area 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms T…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A choice of 1 bedroom penthouses to be sold in shell form.•Starting from E120,000•Date of co…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale in Paola are available 4 Penthouses.•An original, challenging, and intriguing proje…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Don't miss the opportunity to own this stunning penthouse located in the desirable area of P…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This stunning Penthouse property, located in the charming town of Paola, is now available fo…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
1Bedroom Penthouses in Paola. Under Construction - scheduled to be finished by July 2025 Clo…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A one bedroom penthouse is being sold in shell form located in Paola facing an ODZ area. The…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Paola -- Penthouse corner with 70sqm external area, consist with an open plan kitchen, livin…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Paola, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Penthouse located in Paola very central and close to all amenities.This Property Comprises o…
Price on request
