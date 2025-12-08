Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Penthouses for sale in Malta

3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Marsascala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Marsascala, Malta
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 5/1
Exclusive Marsascala Penthouse in a quiet, sought-after area Designer-finished & ful…
$858,403
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Lija, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Lija, Malta
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
Floor 5/5
ATTARD – Exclusively for sale with RE/MAX - This one of a kind highly-finished and fully fur…
$1,15M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Qawra, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Floor 7/1
Brand-New Penthouse with Breathtaking Sea Views 🌊 Welcome to this stunning 7th-floor pent…
$697,595
Leave a request
