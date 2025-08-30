Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Mosta, Malta

37 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious 161 sqm penthouse offers a modern open-plan kitchen, living, and dining area, …
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This stunning penthouse in the sought-after town of Mosta offers the perfect blend of style,…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A large Penthouse situated close to all amenities in a quiet residential area in Mosta, meas…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This luxurious penthouse situated in the vibrant town of Mosta is a perfect blend of contemp…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New to the market is this expansive fourth-floor duplex penthouse in a luxury development. T…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom Penthouse in Mosta very central and close to all amenities. This property compri…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
New Development, currently under construction comes this beautiful spacious 2 Bedroom Pentho…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedrooms Penthouse in Mosta very central and close to all amenities. Property comprises…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Welcome to Mosta! This penthouse is nestled close to all amenities and offers 2 bedrooms and…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the Mosta Penthouse: a two-bedroom residence with three bathrooms (convertible to a…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A nicely finished Penthouse situated in a very quiet area in Mosta enjoying country views Ac…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A 1 bedroom Penthouse in Mosta very central and close to all amenities. This property compri…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Designer fully furnished ready to move into, Penthouse in Mosta. The penthouse consist of tw…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Malta This stunning penthouse in Mosta, Malta offers the perfect combination of luxury and …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A new development in the heart of Mosta. The site is close to all amenities and within walki…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
These two Penthouses boast unobstructed and guaranteed views of the green area landscape. Ea…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
1 bedroom penthouse, freehold and having airspace. Close to all amenities. Having lift ,com…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A furnished 2-bedroom penthouse in Mosta Center, 4th floor with views. Highly finished and f…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A wide fronted penthouse set in a central and yet tranquil area of Mosta. This penthouse boa…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
MOSTA - Fully Furnished and Ready To Move Into Modern Corner Penthouse situated close to All…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Two Penthouses consisting of a kitchen living and dining area 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms Pen…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
In a very quiet area on the outskirts of Mosta, in a small block of 5, penthouse including o…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Still on Plan One bedroom Penthouse situated in the heart of Mosta comprising of an Open Pla…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A beautiful and spacious Penthouse in Mosta with views. Accommodation consists of 3 double b…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
An opportunity not to be missed. New on the market is this larger than usual penthouse in a …
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Mosta... penthouse comprising of a large open plan kitchen living dining surrounded with air…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover your dream home in this luxurious 3-bedroom penthouse, located in the tranquil and …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Exceptional opportunity to acquire a brand new 3 bedroom penthouse with unparalleled views l…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
New to the market is this expansive fourth-floor duplex penthouse in a luxury development. T…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Spacious 165 sqm sixth floor PENTHOUSE located in the outskirts of Mosta. Layout consists of…
Price on request
