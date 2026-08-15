Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Residential
  4. House

Houses for sale in Malta

;
Sliema
12
Msida
3
Northern Region
185
Gozo Region
120
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
628 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
3 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Situated in a quiet residential area, this roomy terraced house provides comfortable family …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żejtun, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żejtun, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 3 bedroom Townhouse in Zejtun, very central and close to all amenities. This property comp…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Mosta, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Mosta, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Located in Mosta's desirable Urban Conservation Area, this immaculate, fully furnished tradi…
Price on request
Leave a request
DD CO DEDD CO DE
4 bedroom house in Birkirkara, Malta
4 bedroom house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Tucked away in a tranquil private alley within Birkirkara's coveted UCA, this exceptional co…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Żebbuġ, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in a peaceful neighborhood yet conveniently close to daily conveniences, this except…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Bugibba, Malta
3 bedroom house
Bugibba, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Positioned within a desirable neighborhood between Salina and Naxxar, this fully furnished t…
Price on request
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom house in Luqa, Malta
3 bedroom house
Luqa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Situated in the village core of Luqa within an Urban Conservation Area, this terraced house …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Luqa, Malta
3 bedroom house
Luqa, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Situated in the village core of Luqa within an Urban Conservation Area, this terraced house …
Price on request
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Valletta, Malta
5 bedroom house
Valletta, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
A truly beautiful house of character,converted and tucked away behind the Lower Barrakka gar…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Santa Venera, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Santa Venera, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A Beautiful townhouse being sold semi converted with a 270sqm garden in santa Venera .rooms …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Baħrija, Malta
3 bedroom house
Baħrija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This freehold property in Bahrija spans roughly 637 square meters within a tranquil resident…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Mqabba, Malta
3 bedroom house
Mqabba, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale property: a delightful Character House in Mqabba offering excellent potential for b…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Floriana, Malta
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Floriana, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Situated in a prime UCA district of Floriana, this exceptional townhouse presents a rare inv…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Qrendi, Malta
1 bedroom house
Qrendi, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Set on a spacious 2,400sqm plot, this traditional farmhouse in Qrendi offers a rare opportun…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Swieqi, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Swieqi, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Introducing a superb Villa available as a for sale property in shell form, family-friendly a…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Marsa, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Marsa, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom townhouse in Marsa. Very central and close to all amenities. This property compr…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Ready to Move in Semi-Detached terraced house in Zabbar Discover this beautifully finished …
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Qrendi, Malta
3 bedroom house
Qrendi, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover timeless charm blended with modern comfort in this exceptional three-bedroom townho…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Xagħra, Malta
3 bedroom house
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A Terraced house located in this UCA area of Victoria. Property consists of a welcoming hall…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Qala, Malta
4 bedroom house
Qala, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Farmhouse situated in the outskirts and peaceful village of QALA , yet close to all amenitie…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Baħrija, Malta
House
Baħrija, Malta
Nestled in the scenic countryside of Bahrija, this 10-tumoli farm is a thriving haven of sus…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Dingli, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Dingli, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A charming for sale property in the sought-after village of Dingli this 3 bedroom Townhouse…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Rabat, Malta
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Rabat, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Townhouse in Rabat with a large back garden and full airspace. Property has 2 entrances, one…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Żabbar, Malta
3 bedroom house
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A converted house of character located in Zabbar, recently built and finished in 2026, offer…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Xagħra, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
VICTORIA TOWNHOUSE: HOUSE ONE, This well-planned townhouse in Victoria, Gozo offers generous…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Saint Lawrence, Malta
3 bedroom house
Saint Lawrence, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Historic FARMHOUSE / Former Mill UCA Area, San Lawrenz, Gozo A rare opportunity to acquire…
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Żabbar, Malta
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Żabbar, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
For Sale: Charming Terraced House in Zabbar This cosy, fully furnished two-bedroom terraced…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Villa 5 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
ATTARD | EXCLUSIVE SOLE AGENCY | LUXURY FULLY DETACHED VILLA WITH POOL - Only with Excel Hom…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Balzan, Malta
3 bedroom townthouse
Balzan, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This recently listed townhouse features three bedrooms and three bathrooms, situated in the …
Price on request
Leave a request
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Paola, Malta
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Paola, Malta
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Rare 6-Bedroom Rental Investment Property in Paola, 3-floor home, exceptional rental potenti…
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Malta

villas
bungalows
townhouses

Properties features in Malta

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go