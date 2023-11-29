Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Residential
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Malta

villas
11
bungalows
3
House To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Malta
VIP
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
Highly Finished, Fully detached villa on a very quiet street. Sold mostly furnished, proeprt…
€1,48M
Leave a request
Bungalow 10 rooms in Mellieha, Malta
Bungalow 10 rooms
Mellieha, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
Experience luxurious Mediterranean living in Santa Maria Estate (MELLIEHA) with this spaciou…
€1,80M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Cospicua, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Cospicua, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience Luxurious Living in Kappara: Exquisite Semi-Detached Villa for Sale in Elite Malt…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa Villa in Saint John, Malta
Villa Villa
Saint John, Malta
Number of floors 2
€1,20M
Leave a request
Bungalow 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bungalow 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 490 m²
Number of floors 1
This stunning semi-detached bungalow in San Pawl tat-Targa, Naxxar, offers breathtaking view…
€1,99M
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Mellieha, Malta
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Mellieha, Malta
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 355 m²
Number of floors 4
Welcome to a truly exceptional property located in one of the most prestigious and sought-af…
€3,20M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
This semi-detached villa in the prestigious Kappara neighborhood has been meticulously finis…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Bungalow 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator in Qawra, Malta
Bungalow 8 rooms with double glazed windows, with furniture, with elevator
Qawra, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 2
Qawra - A truly spectacular detached bungalow located a stone's throw away from the Qawra se…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Birkirkara, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Birkirkara, Malta
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 2
KAPPARA - Highly finished by it's present owners is this semi-detached villa located in this…
€1,25M
Leave a request
5 room house with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage in Xaghra, Malta
5 room house with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage
Xaghra, Malta
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
These Farmhouse's forming part of a new development in this quiet area of Gozo are now up fo…
€760,000
Leave a request
3 room house with balcony, with bathroom, with EN SUITE in Zebbug, Malta
3 room house with balcony, with bathroom, with EN SUITE
Zebbug, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious townhouse located in a quiet UCA area within Zebbug, Malta.Currently being built an…
€495,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with swimming pool, with garage
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Exceptional Semi Detached Bungalow with Outdoor & indoor Pools San Pawl Tat Targa Located in…
€2,80M
Leave a request
3 room cottage with furniture, with garage, with fireplace in Birkirkara, Malta
3 room cottage with furniture, with garage, with fireplace
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Located in Madliena, this spacious ( aprox. 170sqm ), well maintained and designed top floor…
€650,000
Leave a request
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Birkirkara, Malta
3 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
SOLE AGENTS: This recently restored, double fronted townhouse / palazzino is truly unique an…
€925,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Villa 3 room villa
Saint Paul's Bay, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 7 139 m²
Number of floors 1
Bidnija - A fully detached villa in Bidnija set on over 7,000m²s of land with landscaped gar…
€3,30M
Leave a request
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Naxxar, Malta
5 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 6
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 3
NAXXAR - Expertly converted House Of Character to a luxury home with all the modern comforts…
€1,60M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Attard, Malta
Villa 4 room villa
Attard, Malta
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 620 m²
ATTARD - Highly finished Villa on 530sqms of land comprising of an entrance hall, large sepa…
€1,78M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Iklin, Malta
Villa 5 room villa
Iklin, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 389 m²
IKLIN - Semi Detached villa set in the lavish villa area yet very close to amenities. Upon e…
€1,20M
Leave a request
4 room house in Birkirkara, Malta
4 room house
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 475 m²
€1,15M
Leave a request
9 room house in Naxxar, Malta
9 room house
Naxxar, Malta
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 850 m²
NAXXAR - House of Character situated in the best area of Naxxar, surrounded by character and…
€1,90M
Leave a request

Properties features in Malta

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir