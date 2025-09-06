Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Birkirkara, Malta

29 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Semi detached corner duplex penthouse with private airspace. Large furnished 3 double bedroo…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedroom Penthouse located in this quiet area of Birkirkara.  Shell by 31/3/2024, and semi …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedrooms Penthouse in Birkirkara very central and close to all amenities yet in a quiet …
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
FOURTH FLOOR/RECEDED FLOOR - Will consist of 2 Bedded Penthouse - 2 Bathrooms - Open Plan fo…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
- A very bright Penthouse in a quiet part of Birkirkara (old church area) Balzan outskirts, …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the central town of Birkirkara, this stunning penthouse is the perfect opportunit…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom Penthouse in a very central area in Birkirkara close to all amenities. This prop…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A two-storey, spacious and very bright penthouse in the central part of Birkirkara measuring…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1bedroom Penthouse with large kitchen living and a very spaciouse Terrace,Ready to move in
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Central and close to all amenities. This property comprises of an open plan/kitchen/dining. …
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Located in this sought after area of Fleur-De-Lys is this smart development, consisting of a…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A new block currently being finished off by May 2021 in the very sought after area of Swatar…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Birkirkara Penthouse 2 bedrooms being sold finished without doors and bathrooms. Optional garages
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A corner 2 bedroom penthouse, main with en-suite, main bathroom, open plan kitchen, living &…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Exclusive Very large 160 sqms Penthouse situated in a very quiet area in Mriehel outskirts o…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A 1 bedroom Penthouse in Birkirkara. Located in a central area and close to all amenities. T…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
A Larger than usual penthouse enjoying lovely views and a large open plan living area. 3 bed…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom penthouse, main with en-suite, main bathroom, and an open plan kitchen, living & dining
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Property consisting in kitchen living and 2 bedroom,  Fully furnished, with front large terr…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning Penthouse in Birkirkara is a dream come true for anyone seeking luxurious livi…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning penthouse located in the sought-after area of Birkirkara offers the perfect bl…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom Penthouse located in this quiet residential area in Birkirkara.  Shell by 31/3/2…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A selection of 1/2 bedroom Penthous in Birkirkara. Very central and close to all amenities. …
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
A choice of 3 Penthouses having a spacious open plan kitchen/living/dining/ 1/2/3 bedrooms, …
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
BARGAIN Penthouses - buy on plan in Fleur de Lys * 1 or 2 bedroom; main with ensuite * main …
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedroom Penthouse available, located in this quiet residential area in Birkirkara. Shell b…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Modernly Furnished and fully air-conditioned Penthouse comprising of a main Bedroom, 2 bathr…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
B'KARA - A modern furnished PENTHOUSE with lift in the heart of this village but yet situate…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Birkirkara, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Birkirkara, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 two bedroom penthouses available in this residential area of Birkirkara. Shell by 30/6/202…
Price on request
