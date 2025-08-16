Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Attard
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Attard, Malta

17 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A three bedroom Penthouse situated in one of the best locations in Attard very central and c…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This large corner penthouse in Attard offers a unique opportunity for modern living with its…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 3 bedroom Duplex Penthouse in Attard. Located in a quite area yet close to all amenities. …
Price on request
TekceTekce
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
2 Penthouses available, situated in this quiet road of Attard's most sought after area and …
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A new high end wide fronted development with large terraces in one of the best area in Attar…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedrooms Penthouse located in a very quiet area, yet close to all amenities consisting, …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A luxuriously finished three bedroom PENTHOUSE measuring approximately 125 sqm. Layout compr…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A choice of Penthouses situated in a very good location in Attard. Units will be sold luxuri…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Last remaining Penthouse in this upmarket block situated in a sought after area in Attard. T…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom penthouse, spacious open plan kitchen, dining, and living area. 2 \bedrooms mai…
Price on request
Penthouse in Attard, Malta
Penthouse
Attard, Malta
Exclusive Duplex Penthouse in Prime Attard Location Located in the highly sought-after area…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
NA
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
H'Attard squarish layout penthouse with air space for sale. It consists of a large kitchen/…
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
LAST REMAINING PENTHOUSE - ATTARD - A Fully Furnished Penthouse forming part of a brand new …
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 3
A choice of luxurious 3 bedroom penthouse set in a tranquil and peaceful area of Attard faci…
Price on request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Presently on plan Penthouse measuring approximately 140sqms situated in this much sought aft…
Price on request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Attard, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Attard, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A brand new Penthouse located in this quiet residential area in Attard. Accommodation compri…
Price on request
