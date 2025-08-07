Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Malta
  3. Gozo Region
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Gozo Region, Malta

Victoria
8
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
135 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Beautiful large layout modern penthouse located in one of best areas in Zebbug, build in a p…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Saint Lawrence, Malta
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Saint Lawrence, Malta
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
A Stunning 1 Bedroom Apartment located in a quite village of San Lawrenz, Gozo, measuring ap…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful apartment in the charming town of Marsalforn offers a unique opportunity to o…
Price on request
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Xagħra, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This penthouse located in Xaghra has 2 bedrooms with one en-suite and main bathroom. The pr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse in Nadur, Malta
Penthouse
Nadur, Malta
A 3 bedroom Penthouse in Nadur with Channel views . This property has 3 bedroom and 2 bathro…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This beautiful apartment in the charming town of Marsalforn offers a unique opportunity to o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Qala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Qala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A 2 bedroom penthouse in Qala. This property comprises of 2 bedrooms main with an en-suite, …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sannat, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sannat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Sannat Gozo - 3 bedroom corner Penthouse with unobstructed view. Internal Area 105 sqm Exte…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This beautiful apartment in the charming town of Marsalforn offers a unique opportunity to o…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Xewkija, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Xewkija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A nicely finished Penthouse located in this peaceful area of Xewkija in a small block of 4. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Xewkija, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Xewkija, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom penthouse located in Xewkija, offering 117m² of indoor spac…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Xagħra, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A penthouse in Zebbug, served with a lift in a block of 5 units. The property offers 2 bedr…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Nadur, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nadur, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A 3 bedroom spacious Penthouse in Nadur, This property comprises of a kitchen/living/dining,…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Located in one of the best residential areas of Haz-Zebbug is this highly finished modern pe…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Qala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Qala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom Penthouse in Qala. This property comprises of 3 bedroom, 2bathrooms with ODZ vie…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Qala, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Qala, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Last available penthouse in a small block of only 8 units situated in the outskirts of the q…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sannat, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sannat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse in a sought after area in Sannat Ready Built. 2 Bedroom (one with ensuite, anothe…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Xewkija, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Xewkija, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
New on the market - Penthouse in Xewkija Ideal both for rental investment or first time buye…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A luxuriously finished 250 sqm penthouse for sale in Zebbug (Malta). It consists of a very …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Għarb, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Għarb, Malta
Bedrooms 2
A new 2 bedroom penthouse in the peaceful location of Gharb. This penthouse has two terraces…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nadur, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nadur, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Penthouse 8, 2 bed, 2 bath, airspace included•All Units will be sold in Shell Form, with all…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Qala, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Qala, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A 3 bedroom Penthouse in Qala Gozo, very central and close to all amenities. This property c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Xagħra, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Xagħra, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Two penthouses available in shell with common parts already made. Three bedrooms corridor la…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Żebbuġ, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Żebbuġ, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale is this sea front shell form 3 bedroom penthouse with stunning unobstructed sea vie…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Victoria, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Victoria, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This Penthouse is centrally located but in a quiet area, it sits on a dead- end street. Its …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Xewkija, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Xewkija, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A two-bedroom penthouse offering guaranteed open country views from its south facing front t…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Xewkija, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Xewkija, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A new block in Xewkija compromising of 5 floors and a total of 13 units.•At ground floor:1 b…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sannat, Malta
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sannat, Malta
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
New Small Block on the market in Sannat. Situated in a Quiet Location, Close to all amenitie…
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nadur, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nadur, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Located in the outskirts of Nadur, this residential development offers a variety of layouts …
Price on request
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sannat, Malta
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sannat, Malta
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
For sale in Sannat in this new block are 3 penthouses available to buy on plan•There are 2 p…
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Gozo Region, Malta

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go