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Business center Riga Technology Park

Riga, Latvia
from
$1,678
;
40
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ID: 38103
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1556
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 18/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Latvia
  • City
    Riga
  • Address
    Pulka iela, 3 k 9

About the complex

Latvian Technological Park (LTP) is a center for science, research, and technology-intensive businesses in Pardaugava. It operates as an innovation environment and business incubator, bringing together startups, research laboratories, and modern infrastructure for the IT and engineering sectors. Key Advantages and Environment: Strategic Location: The park is situated in a well-developed area of Pardaugava (between Daugavgrivas and Slokas streets), in close proximity to the RTU student campus and leading research institutes. Environment of Innovation and Synergy: This location historically and practically concentrates companies and institutes involved in new product development, biomaterials, 3D technologies (such as the Mass Portal brand), and smart engineering. Multifunctional Infrastructure: The LTP building complex offers flexible space configurations – ranging from modern, partially furnished open-plan offices and meeting rooms to specialized workshops, laboratories, and storage facilities. Historical Charm and Modernity: The premises successfully combine modern technical solutions (ventilation, lighting, energy efficiency) with architectural elements of industrial heritage (authentic brick arches, high ceilings). This ecosystem provides an excellent foundation for high-tech, IT, and creative industry companies that require more than just an office—offering a highly functional workspace tailored for development and prototyping.

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Riga, Latvia
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Business center Riga Technology Park
Riga, Latvia
from
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