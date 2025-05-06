Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Latvia
  3. Garkalnes pagasts
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
5 room apartment in Sunisi, Latvia
5 room apartment
Sunisi, Latvia
Rooms 5
Area 238 m²
Floor 1/2
$566,226
Leave a request
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Upesciems, Latvia
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Upesciems, Latvia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Floor 2/2
The property has been carefully used and maintained. High-quality and elegantly furnished ho…
$479,598
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Garkalnes pagasts, Latvia

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go