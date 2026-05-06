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  4. Residential quarter Penthouse A vendre de 5 piEces avec vue A eilat tout confort avec armoires murales ainsi quune belle cuisine avec son Ilot central situe en plein quartier des hotels dans complexe avec piscine et salle de sport et a deux pas du centre commercial icep

Residential quarter Penthouse A vendre de 5 piEces avec vue A eilat tout confort avec armoires murales ainsi quune belle cuisine avec son Ilot central situe en plein quartier des hotels dans complexe avec piscine et salle de sport et a deux pas du centre commercial icep

Eilat, Israel
from
$1,14M
;
10
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ID: 39623
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • City
    Eilat
  • Address
    Retamim

About the complex

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PENTHOUSE FOR SALE OF 5 PIECES WITH VIEW - ALL CONFORT WITH MURAL ARMARIES AS A KITCHEN WITH ITS CENTRAL ISLAND - Located in the heart of the hotel district in complex with swimming pool and gym and close to the shopping center ICEparc Canyon and 5 minutes from the beach and promenade - for serious and demanding guests

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Eilat, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse A vendre de 5 piEces avec vue A eilat tout confort avec armoires murales ainsi quune belle cuisine avec son Ilot central situe en plein quartier des hotels dans complexe avec piscine et salle de sport et a deux pas du centre commercial icep
Eilat, Israel
from
$1,14M
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