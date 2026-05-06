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Residential quarter Penthouse A vendre de 5 piEces avec vue A eilat tout confort avec armoires murales ainsi quune belle cuisine avec son Ilot central situe en plein quartier des hotels dans complexe avec piscine et salle de sport et a deux pas du centre commercial icep
Residential quarter Penthouse A vendre de 5 piEces avec vue A eilat tout confort avec armoires murales ainsi quune belle cuisine avec son Ilot central situe en plein quartier des hotels dans complexe avec piscine et salle de sport et a deux pas du centre commercial icep
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE OF 5 PIECES WITH VIEW - ALL CONFORT WITH MURAL ARMARIES AS A KITCHEN WITH ITS CENTRAL ISLAND - Located in the heart of the hotel district in complex with swimming pool and gym and close to the shopping center ICEparc Canyon and 5 minutes from the beach and promenade - for serious and demanding guests
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Eilat, Israel
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