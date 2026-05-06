Residential quarter Commercialisation exclusive gani rishon rue sharira rishon lezion

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Exclusive marketing
4 room apartment spacious, recent (about 3 years only), perfectly designed and neat in every detail.
✔️ About 100 m2 built
✔️ Sun terrace (mirpeset) of about 12 m2
✔️ South-east orientation
✔️ Unobstructed and green view, not constructible in the future
✔️ 5th floor out of 7
✔️ Parking space registered in Tabou
✔️ Full access to the elevator
? Ideal location in the Gani Rishon district – a young, quiet and developing area, adjacent to a public garden, close to schools and with a quick exit from the city.
The apartment includes:
✨ Aviv brand luxury cuisine
✨ Air conditioners in all rooms (subject to warranty about 2 years still)
✨ Gas water heater + solar water heater
✨ Transparent bars in all rooms
✨ Glass railings raised on the terrace
✨ Improvements and additions worth tens of thousands of shekels
? Carefully maintained apartment, no renovation necessary – just enter with your suitcases and enjoy
Commercialization price: 2,690,000
Location on the map
Rishon LeZion, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return