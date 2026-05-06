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Residential quarter Commercialisation exclusive gani rishon rue sharira rishon lezion

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$882,320
;
11
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ID: 38275
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

About the complex

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Exclusive marketing 4 room apartment spacious, recent (about 3 years only), perfectly designed and neat in every detail. ✔️ About 100 m2 built ✔️ Sun terrace (mirpeset) of about 12 m2 ✔️ South-east orientation ✔️ Unobstructed and green view, not constructible in the future ✔️ 5th floor out of 7 ✔️ Parking space registered in Tabou ✔️ Full access to the elevator ? Ideal location in the Gani Rishon district – a young, quiet and developing area, adjacent to a public garden, close to schools and with a quick exit from the city. The apartment includes: ✨ Aviv brand luxury cuisine ✨ Air conditioners in all rooms (subject to warranty about 2 years still) ✨ Gas water heater + solar water heater ✨ Transparent bars in all rooms ✨ Glass railings raised on the terrace ✨ Improvements and additions worth tens of thousands of shekels ? Carefully maintained apartment, no renovation necessary – just enter with your suitcases and enjoy Commercialization price: 2,690,000

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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Commercialisation exclusive gani rishon rue sharira rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$882,320
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable au centre avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonne occasion entierement meuble haut standing investi luxueux magnifique spacieux
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