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Residential quarter Bel appartement 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au parc

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$527,000
06/05/2026
$527,000
05/05/2026
$523,900
;
5
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ID: 35654
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Lakhish, 10

About the complex

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4 room apartment in the city centre

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Bel appartement 4 pieces rue elie cohen face au parc
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$527,000
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