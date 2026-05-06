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Residential quarter rmz 3 skwnt rmz rswn lzywn

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,62M
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2
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ID: 36882
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 27/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

About the complex

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Project at the heart of neighbouring hinter – high finish level

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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter rmz 3 skwnt rmz rswn lzywn
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$2,62M
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