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Residential quarter 2 piEces 45m rue melchett emplacement idEal au centre de tel aviv

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$980,200
;
10
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ID: 35971
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Melchet, 32

About the complex

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FOR SALE – 2 rooms with parking In the heart of Tel Aviv, close to Sheinkin and Shouk HaCarmel, discover an apartment ideally located in a building. 45 m2 – 2 pieces 5th floor, quiet in the back Mamad upstairs Private parking Guardian and gym. Requested price: 2 900 000 A rare property, perfect for main residence, foot-to-earth or rental investment.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter 2 piEces 45m rue melchett emplacement idEal au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$980,200
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