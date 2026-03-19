Residential quarter A vendre appartement 4 piEces A kiryat sanz rue yehuda hanassi netanya

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Yehuda Hanassi Street, in the sought after district of Kiryat Sanz in Netanya, in a quiet residential environment well served.
4 room apartment with mamad, about 110 m2, located on the 5th floor on 6.
Renovated and strengthened building as part of a recently completed TAMA 38 project.
Unit included in new post-TAMA units (modern benefits).
Mirpeset soccah of 12 m2, 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets.
Private parking, elevator, empty garbage.
Arnona 1 100
Area appreciated for its family setting, shops, synagogues, schools and transport.
Price charged: 2,460,000.
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Netanya, Israel
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