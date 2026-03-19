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Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$916,994
;
10
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ID: 36485
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

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Beautiful shop project on Bat Yam located 10 minutes from Tel Aviv, 1200 meters walk from the sea, and close to the Tramway and train station. Large choice of 2 room apartments at Loft Penthouse. Very interesting prices. Flexible schedule. Issue 2027.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Bat yam cote mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$916,994
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