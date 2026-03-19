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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
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7
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ID: 36367
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Bait VeGan, 42

About the complex

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In the most central and sought after location of the neighborhood, in a small elegant building that has benefited from a facade renovation and the addition of an elevator. Apartment 4 rooms, 104 m2 built, arranged intelligently and tastefully + balcony soccah of 10 m2 ! Apartment partially renovated (living room, kitchen, shower rooms and bathroom). Separate kitchen, bright, living room with two exhibitions and open view, master suite with bathroom, large bedrooms, guest toilet, bathroom, and central air conditioning. In addition, a large storage room of 13 m2 with a beautiful ceiling height, which can be converted into an office!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,41M
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