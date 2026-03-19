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Residential quarter Produit rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod proche mer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,35M
;
11
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ID: 36396
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Kinor

About the complex

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Apartment 5 rooms transformed into 4 for sale in Ashdod in the new "MAR" neighborhood. 4 meters high under ceiling, air conditioning parking, terrace of 30 m2 sea view. High floor in a residence with 3 elevators including one of Shabbat close to the sea, schools, buses,,

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Produit rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod proche mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,35M
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