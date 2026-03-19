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Residential quarter Coup de fusil a vendre rue rogozin appartement a renover vue mer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$794,300
;
6
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ID: 36405
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rogozin

About the complex

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Gunshot! for sale rue Rogozin apartment to renovate sea view! The value of this product once renovated can exceed 3 million... Mamad, air conditioning, parking, very central. Building with 2 elevators including one of shabat

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Coup de fusil a vendre rue rogozin appartement a renover vue mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$794,300
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