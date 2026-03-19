  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim

Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$963,300
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 36115
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, near the promenade of HaMesila Park that leads directly to Moshava Germanit, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre and Talpiot supermarkets — everything is within easy reach! In a new shop building built by a quality developer, Neta Lifshitz, with a beautiful lobby and Shabbat elevators. New apartment of 3 rooms, 71 m2 plus a pleasant terrace fully adapted for the Soukka ! Separate kitchen, bathroom and laundry, secure room (mamad) and master bedroom. Very rich technical specifications: floor heating system and central air conditioning. The apartment has a private underground parking and a large private cellar located next to the elevator. Currently, a new tram line is under construction a few minutes from the building, it will connect directly to the city center and more.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse spectaculaire dans un immeuble neuf 2021 A deux pas du shuk hacarmel amp nahalat binyamin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,55M
Residential quarter A proximite de la mer et de la plage du hilton magnifique appartement meuble 4 pieces entierement renove avec des materiaux de haute qualite neuf avec parking standard
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1
Residential quarter Petit bijou 3 pieces refait a neuf avec ascenseur
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,20M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bon emplacement bonne affaire dans un immeuble neuf haut standing neuf projet de qualite
Tamar Regional Council, Israel
from
$953,160
Residential quarter Projet dexception rue shenkin appartements 2 a 5 pieces haut de gamme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,75M
You are viewing
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$963,300
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$22,000
Exceptional downtown. Penthouse nine level. Beautiful 6-room penthouse. 180 m2. 150 m2 terrace. Open view. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar. Available in June 2026
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement renove rue yeshurun tel aviv a proximite de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement renove rue yeshurun tel aviv a proximite de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement renove rue yeshurun tel aviv a proximite de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement renove rue yeshurun tel aviv a proximite de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement renove rue yeshurun tel aviv a proximite de la mer
Show all Residential quarter Appartement renove rue yeshurun tel aviv a proximite de la mer
Residential quarter Appartement renove rue yeshurun tel aviv a proximite de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,09M
Well arranged apartment of about 40 m2, designed to optimize each space. The secure room (Mamad) is furnished in a bedroom, offering security and comfort every day. Main features: • About 40 m2 on the 1st floor • 2 pieces • Mamad used as a room • Lift • Underground parking with double parkin…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Residential quarter Superbe penthouse entre le parc et la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$19,50M
Luxury penthouse in the Old North with city and sea views. 4.5 rooms of 168 m2 with 2 balconies of 48 m2 and 26 m2. Superb private terrace on the roof of 40 m2. 3 large bedrooms and a smaller one. 3 bathrooms. New high-end building with lift and 2 private parking spaces. This magnificent pen…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
19.03.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications