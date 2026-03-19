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Residential quarter Projet rue daniel bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,95M
;
8
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ID: 36348
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaRav Uziel, 37

About the complex

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New project – Rue Daniel - BAT YAM In the center of Bat Yam, in the heart of a green and developing neighbourhood Construction is under way, The building will include a variety of 2 to 4 room apartments, with high-level finishes and refined design. The project focuses on the quality of construction, a luxurious lobby, landscaped green spaces and immediate proximity to parks, beach, schools, public institutions and public transport. delivery scheduled for September 2027. Beneficial conditions: 20% at signing – balance at handing over keys or depending on progress. The building: • Modern high-end stone building • Elegant entrance hall and 2 lifts • Careful landscaping • Underground parking The apartments: • Sun terraces • Quality finishes • Preparation for central air conditioning • Modern kitchen with quartz worktop

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet rue daniel bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,95M
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